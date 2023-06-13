The ILWU Local 10 African American Longshore Coalition is hosting an event at which actor Danny Glover who will be made an honorary member of ILWU Local 10 on June 19th. Also Angela Davis will be speaking who is also an honorary member.Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023The ILWU Local 10 initiated an international day of solidarity for the freedom of Julian Assangeand had a work stop meeting on February 16, 2023 with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza. Actorand political activist Danny Glover spoke to the ILWU Local 10 membership and talked aboutwhy he was standing in support of the ILWU Local 10 call and for the freedom of CWA NABETjournalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.Additional Media:ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San FranciscoILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-JamalFree Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political PrisonerSF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful ProgrammingMumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle HanrahanUSA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN expertsLabor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel WolkensteinFree Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesProduction of Labor Video Project