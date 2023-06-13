From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
ILWU Local 10 Juneteenth Event With Danny Glover & Angela Davis
Date:
Monday, June 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
ILWU10 African American Longshore Coalition
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point
San Francisco
400 North Point
San Francisco
The ILWU Local 10 African American Longshore Coalition is hosting an event at which actor Danny Glover who will be made an honorary member of ILWU Local 10 on June 19th. Also Angela Davis will be speaking who is also an honorary member.
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
The ILWU Local 10 initiated an international day of solidarity for the freedom of Julian Assange
and had a work stop meeting on February 16, 2023 with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza. Actor
and political activist Danny Glover spoke to the ILWU Local 10 membership and talked about
why he was standing in support of the ILWU Local 10 call and for the freedom of CWA NABET
journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Additional Media:
ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NMspxldilv4
ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner
https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM
SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
The ILWU Local 10 initiated an international day of solidarity for the freedom of Julian Assange
and had a work stop meeting on February 16, 2023 with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza. Actor
and political activist Danny Glover spoke to the ILWU Local 10 membership and talked about
why he was standing in support of the ILWU Local 10 call and for the freedom of CWA NABET
journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Additional Media:
ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NMspxldilv4
ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner
https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM
SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE
USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk
Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 11:48AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network