View events for the week of 6/19/2023
San Francisco Labor & Workers Racial Justice

ILWU Local 10 Juneteenth Event With Danny Glover & Angela Davis

sm_ilwu10_juneteenth_2023.jpg
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
ILWU10 African American Longshore Coalition
Location Details:
ILWU Local 10
400 North Point
San Francisco
The ILWU Local 10 African American Longshore Coalition is hosting an event at which actor Danny Glover who will be made an honorary member of ILWU Local 10 on June 19th. Also Angela Davis will be speaking who is also an honorary member.

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

The ILWU Local 10 initiated an international day of solidarity for the freedom of Julian Assange
and had a work stop meeting on February 16, 2023 with a march to Harry Bridges Plaza. Actor
and political activist Danny Glover spoke to the ILWU Local 10 membership and talked about
why he was standing in support of the ILWU Local 10 call and for the freedom of CWA NABET
journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Additional Media:
ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NMspxldilv4

ILWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM

Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner
https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM

SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0

Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE

USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E

Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk

Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 11:48AM
§Danny Glover Speaking at ILWU Rally
by ILWU10 African American Longshore Coalition
Tue, Jun 13, 2023 11:48AM
sm_glover_speaking_in_front_of_twsc_banner.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
Actor Danny Glover has spoken for the ILWU and rallied with ILWU 10 members.
