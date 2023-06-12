From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Abolitionist walking tour
Date:
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
A fundamental form of oppression is the culturally normalized requirement for most people to pay a private party to occupy planet Earth. When you pay rent or mortgage, built into that payment is the fee for using the footprint of the Earth where your domicile is.
And built into wages paid is the deduction first made by the landowner for use of the relevant piece of the Earth by those who wish to use it to make a livelihood.
The result is class oppression of the most absurd sort, morally-speaking, for who has a priority right to planet Earth such that they can charge another human being for occupying the universe. . . namely a consolidated bit of matter third chunk from the Sun?
And the story gets identity-inflected when one reflects that in the USA, 81% of land rent is collected by 10 million heterosexual, white males.
Come along on a walking tour that in the course of surveying 11 social movements--from the Mormon hegira to the Black Lives Matter--makes the case for abolishing a huge aspect of identity domination by simply requiring any and everyone who claims to own a piece of the Earth to pay the rest of us to stay off that bit.
And built into wages paid is the deduction first made by the landowner for use of the relevant piece of the Earth by those who wish to use it to make a livelihood.
The result is class oppression of the most absurd sort, morally-speaking, for who has a priority right to planet Earth such that they can charge another human being for occupying the universe. . . namely a consolidated bit of matter third chunk from the Sun?
And the story gets identity-inflected when one reflects that in the USA, 81% of land rent is collected by 10 million heterosexual, white males.
Come along on a walking tour that in the course of surveying 11 social movements--from the Mormon hegira to the Black Lives Matter--makes the case for abolishing a huge aspect of identity domination by simply requiring any and everyone who claims to own a piece of the Earth to pay the rest of us to stay off that bit.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 7:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network