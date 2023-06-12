From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Americonned Screened At SF Roxie With Panelists After The Film
Date:
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
repost
Location Details:
Screening of Americonned with a panel after the film.
6/13/23 Americonned Screened At SF Roxie With Panelists After The Film
Jillian Hurley
217-260-3116
JillianMHurley [at] gmail.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-
Filmmakers announce only $7.00 to union members in San Francisco June 13th 6:30PM -Roxie 3125 16th Street just show your union card at the door.
Screening followed by a Q & A
with Union Journalist, Steve Zeltzer & Director Sean CLaffey
Americonned is a powerful and unapologetically pro-union exploration of the current state of American politics and the impact it has on our society. It follows the story of two workers who lead a movement to unionize for the first time at one of the world's largest companies, setting up a true David vs. Goliath story.
The filmmakers traveled across the country during the pandemic to make this film, driven by a passion for the middle class and the reasons hard working Americans are struggling.
Americonned is a must-see for anyone who cares about the future of unions and the power of ordinary people to effect the future.
Americonned.com
Simply produce your union ID for entrance for you and a guest.
For more information: http://Americonned.com
