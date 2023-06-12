6/13/23 Americonned Screened At SF Roxie With Panelists After The FilmJillian Hurley217-260-3116FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-Filmmakers announce only $7.00 to union members in San Francisco June 13th 6:30PM -Roxie 3125 16th Street just show your union card at the door.Screening followed by a Q & Awith Union Journalist, Steve Zeltzer & Director Sean CLaffeyAmericonned is a powerful and unapologetically pro-union exploration of the current state of American politics and the impact it has on our society. It follows the story of two workers who lead a movement to unionize for the first time at one of the world's largest companies, setting up a true David vs. Goliath story.The filmmakers traveled across the country during the pandemic to make this film, driven by a passion for the middle class and the reasons hard working Americans are struggling.Americonned is a must-see for anyone who cares about the future of unions and the power of ordinary people to effect the future.Americonned.comSimply produce your union ID for entrance for you and a guest.