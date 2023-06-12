top
protest cheer
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
View events for the week of 6/13/2023
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Americonned Screened At SF Roxie With Panelists After The Film

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
repost
Location Details:
Screening of Americonned with a panel after the film.
6/13/23 Americonned Screened At SF Roxie With Panelists After The Film

Jillian Hurley
217-260-3116
JillianMHurley [at] gmail.com


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-


Filmmakers announce only $7.00 to union members in San Francisco June 13th 6:30PM -Roxie 3125 16th Street just show your union card at the door.

Screening followed by a Q & A
with Union Journalist, Steve Zeltzer & Director Sean CLaffey

Americonned is a powerful and unapologetically pro-union exploration of the current state of American politics and the impact it has on our society. It follows the story of two workers who lead a movement to unionize for the first time at one of the world's largest companies, setting up a true David vs. Goliath story.

The filmmakers traveled across the country during the pandemic to make this film, driven by a passion for the middle class and the reasons hard working Americans are struggling.

Americonned is a must-see for anyone who cares about the future of unions and the power of ordinary people to effect the future.

Americonned.com

Simply produce your union ID for entrance for you and a guest.
For more information: http://Americonned.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 4:20PM
Add Your Comments
