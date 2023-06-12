Come join us for our monthly meet-up and potluck for a deep dive into deep ecology with Zone Zero Permaculture Counseling. Through exploring permaculture principles and how they relate to our healthy ‘ego-systems,’ we will roll up our sleeves in this interactive workshop and get real. There are many lenses, viewpoints and offerings within the group, so we will see what is alive, what is composting, and what is transforming when we engage with the inner/outer work of social permaculture. Come prepared for authenticity, curiosity, and the will to connect, as we are all intricately woven simply by being embodied on Earth together at a pivotal moment in humanity.“In a real sense all life is inter-related. All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be, and you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be...This is the inter-related structure of reality.” MLK, Jr.Choosing a regenerative future together begins here, now, within and without. Looking forward to this awesome opportunity; we hope to see you there and share our hearts.