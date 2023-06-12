From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Frameline47 Juneteenth Program
Date:
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
Castro Theatre, 429 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA
Frameline47 (June14-24) San Francisco's International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, will be commemorating Juneteenth by showcasing award-winning black filmmakers and queer stories at the Castro Theatre on June 19th.
For more information: https://www.frameline.org/attend/tickets
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 9:25AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network