Nationwide Day of Protest for Rights to Abortion Care & Bodily Autonomy

Date:

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time:

7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Women's March & partners

Location Details:

Actions in Washington D.C. and throughout the nation





Join Women's March and partners on June 24th in Washington D.C. and around the country for a day of protest action for the human rights of abortion access and bodily autonomy.



Find a march or rally in your area here:





One year after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, we’re marching again.



In the year since Dobbs, 14 states have banned abortion outright. Several more have passed or plan to pass legislation banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant.



In the face of this, the people have powered huge wins across the country. When the people decide, reproductive freedom wins.



Thousands of feminists & allies have already pledged to march with us on June 24th to mark the first year since the end of Roe v. Wade.



