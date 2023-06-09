From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pride Button Making, E-waste Jewelry, and Open House!
Date:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Noisebridge
Location Details:
272 Capp St
San Francisco CA, 94110
In the Bay for Pride weekend? Hanging out at Dolores Park for the march? Looking to (re)engage with your creative pursuits? Come by and visit Noisebridge, SF's long-running anarchist hackerspace!
Tour our shared workshop and meet other queer artists, hackers, and makers! We'll have stations for making buttons and e-waste jewelry, some light refreshments.
This event will be held on our first floor, a warehouse space with a large roll-up door and an enclosed patio.
Our entrance and first floor are level with the sidewalk and have no steps. The bathroom is wheelchair accessible. The 2nd floor is NOT wheelchair accessible. We ask that you are vaccinated against Covid-19 to use our space.
More information on accessibility can be found at https://noisebridge.net.
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/noisebridge/events/...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 7:29PM
