Dine' Woman Arrested as Police and Lithium Americas Raid Ox Sam Camp at Paiute Massacre SiteBy Ox Sam CampOxSam.orgCensored NewsOx Sam Camp (Newe Mogonee Momokonee) is an Indigenous resistance camp at PeeHee Mu'huh"I AM OX SAM" said Diné Woman Protector of Ox Sam Camp who was arrested after being asked to ID herself.In a country where there are more than 5,295 missing Indigenous women and girls, violence against native women is a real and present danger. The real number of missing or murdered Indigenous women is probably far higher.Locals near Thacker Pass have reported that Lithium Nevada employees and contractors are asking "Where are the pretty girls at?"With more than 1,000 workers headed into the area, local Tribal and non-native communities are facing increases in violence, drug use, sexual assault, and trafficking.This Diné water protector was arrested on Wednesday at the direction of Lithium Nevada security after giving her name as "Ox Sam," a survivor of the 1865 Thacker Pass massacre who rode his horse away from the US Cavalry as they killed his family. Descendants of Ox Sam founded the camp.She was singled out for arrest strategically as Lithium Nevada continues to target Native people to restrict their access to Thacker Pass. Two non-natives were allowed to "move" in order to avoid arrest, while the Diné woman was quickly handcuffed and subsequently loaded into a sheriff's SUV for transport to Winnemucca for processing.While on the highway, again without warning or explanation, she was transferred into a windowless, pitch-black holding box in the back of a pickup truck."I was really scared for my life," the woman said. "I didn't know where I was or where I was going. I know that MMIW is a real thing, and I didn't want to be the next one." She was transported to Humboldt County Jail, where she was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, then released on bail.Native American people are killed in police encounters more than any other ethnic group, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.The arrest, harassment, targeting, and removal of Native People from the land is a violation of Executive Order 13007 and the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and a continuation of 500-year government genocide and erasure of native people, traditional lands, biodiversity, and water protectors from Standing Rock and beyond.On Wednesday morning, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department on behalf of Lithium Nevada Corporation, raided the Ox Sam Newe Momokonee Nokutun (Ox Sam Indigenous Women's Camp), destroying the two ceremonial tipi lodges, mishandling and confiscating ceremonial instruments and objects, and extinguishing the sacred fire that has been lit since May 11th when the Paiute/Shoshone Grandma-led prayer action began.Just hours before the raid, Ox Sam water protectors could be seen for the second time this week bravely standing in the way of large excavation equipment and shutting down construction at the base of Sentinel Rock.