Free Ink Day!
Date:
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Reprographixxx Print Room
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop
3124 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley CA 94705
(3 blocks east of Ashby BART)
Join us on Saturday July 22, 2023 for a “FREE INK DAY” of free anti-capitalist poster printing and other activities at Long Haul Infoshop.
Featuring… fun print-making and all-ages activities (Riso, screen printing, bookmark drawing); DJ SINECURE; LOTS of FREE posters to take home or share around; light snacks and drinks.
ALL 100% FREE!!!!
DO you want to PRINT something?
This is a chance to print FAST AND DIRTY on a thin paper suitable for wheatpasting. We will not be doing complex multi-color, multi-page, or tight-registration Riso prints.
We are trying to use up our TEAL and PURPLE ink! Just come by, and you can use supplies to collage, use our Letraset transfer lettering to create old-school headlines, and draw whatever the hell you want.
For more details about free printing @ this event, please visit the website!
Donations deeply appreciated but in no way required!
For more information: https://reprographixed.com/free-ink-day
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 12:12PM
