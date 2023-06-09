From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AVENGE BANKO
Date:
Friday, June 09, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
autonomous bay comrades
Location Details:
We will gather at Alamo Square Park, at the Pierce Street entrance, at 5 p.m. for a rally. We will continue at 6 p.m. with a march.
AVENGE BANKO!
We reject the growing, reactionary-fueled SF police and security state.
We reject Mayor London Breed's increasingly corrupt and damaging rhetoric, including her claims that "compassion is killing people."
We reject the specter of fatal, extrajudicial violence against vulnerable neighbors who are trying to survive.
We reject the disproportionate violence and struggle that trans comrades like Banko experience.
We embrace a radical approach to change — one that relies on community, solidarity, and humanistic policy, rather than ineffective, performative punishment.
The world has too much excess resources to let people get jailed or be murdered over a handful of goods. If theft was the issue, we'd be jailing the wealthy left and right. It's not. AVENGE BANKO.
NO COPS. NO PSL. NO PEACE POLICE. MASK UP. STAY SAFE. KEEP YOUR EYES ON A SWIVEL.
