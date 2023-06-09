From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Concerns Raised Over Proposed Districting Ordinance in Pleasant Hill
The City of Pleasant Hill is developing a districting ordinance that would leave the door open to the adoption of district maps that divide neighborhoods and communities.
Pleasant Hill, June 8th 2023- The future of Pleasant Hill hangs in the balance as a disconcerting development unfolded during the recent City Council Meeting. Councilmembers have set their sights on a districting ordinance that raises serious concerns as it would allow the City to adopt a district map that divides neighborhoods.
The language within the proposed ordinance has raised alarms, as it grants the City Council the authority to include one or more 4-district maps on the primaries ballot, incurring an estimated cost of approximately $100,000. Of particular concern is the push by Mayor Flaherty to include a divisive 4-district map that threatens to fragment communities and neighborhoods, including College Park, Gregory Gardens, Woodside Meadows, Poet's Corner, and the communities to the east of Contra Costa Blvd.
Despite clear expressions of opposition from the community, who have advocated for a 5-district map that preserves the unity of neighborhoods, it appears that the Mayor and Vice Mayor have vested interests in drafting an ordinance that would enable the adoption of a 4-district map, thus helping secure their positions on the City Council.
"It is the responsibility of the City Council to prioritize the best interests of Pleasant Hill residents, not their own" expressed Ady Olvera, Democratic Party of Contra Costa County (DPCCC) District 4 Director for Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Clayton, and Concord. "Adopting a 4-district map not only goes against the wishes of the community, it breaks up neighborhoods and as a result dilutes their voting power."
To ensure that the voices of Pleasant Hill residents are heard, a call to action has been issued. It is urged that all concerned individuals voice their opposition by emailing CityCouncil [at] PleasantHillCA.org. Additionally, residents are strongly encouraged to attend the forthcoming City Council Meeting on Monday, June 26th, at 7 pm, to ask for the adoption of the community 5-district map and that the City refrain from adopting an ordinance with language that could lead to the implementation of a 4-district map.
For more information: https://www.pleasanthillcommunityalliance....
