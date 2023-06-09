top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Government & Elections

Concerns Raised Over Proposed Districting Ordinance in Pleasant Hill

by Michelle Simone
Fri, Jun 9, 2023 11:31AM
The City of Pleasant Hill is developing a districting ordinance that would leave the door open to the adoption of district maps that divide neighborhoods and communities.
sm_pleasant_hill__facebook_event_cover_.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Pleasant Hill, June 8th 2023- The future of Pleasant Hill hangs in the balance as a disconcerting development unfolded during the recent City Council Meeting. Councilmembers have set their sights on a districting ordinance that raises serious concerns as it would allow the City to adopt a district map that divides neighborhoods.

The language within the proposed ordinance has raised alarms, as it grants the City Council the authority to include one or more 4-district maps on the primaries ballot, incurring an estimated cost of approximately $100,000. Of particular concern is the push by Mayor Flaherty to include a divisive 4-district map that threatens to fragment communities and neighborhoods, including College Park, Gregory Gardens, Woodside Meadows, Poet's Corner, and the communities to the east of Contra Costa Blvd.

Despite clear expressions of opposition from the community, who have advocated for a 5-district map that preserves the unity of neighborhoods, it appears that the Mayor and Vice Mayor have vested interests in drafting an ordinance that would enable the adoption of a 4-district map, thus helping secure their positions on the City Council.

"It is the responsibility of the City Council to prioritize the best interests of Pleasant Hill residents, not their own" expressed Ady Olvera, Democratic Party of Contra Costa County (DPCCC) District 4 Director for Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Clayton, and Concord. "Adopting a 4-district map not only goes against the wishes of the community, it breaks up neighborhoods and as a result dilutes their voting power."

To ensure that the voices of Pleasant Hill residents are heard, a call to action has been issued. It is urged that all concerned individuals voice their opposition by emailing CityCouncil [at] PleasantHillCA.org. Additionally, residents are strongly encouraged to attend the forthcoming City Council Meeting on Monday, June 26th, at 7 pm, to ask for the adoption of the community 5-district map and that the City refrain from adopting an ordinance with language that could lead to the implementation of a 4-district map.
For more information: https://www.pleasanthillcommunityalliance....
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code