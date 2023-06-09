top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

AI Ground Zero In SF As Tech, Auto Bosses & Politicians Destroy Taxi/Uber Worker Jobs

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 9, 2023 8:10AM
Governor Newsom and Mayor London Breed and her MTA and police are allowing remote taxis unregulated entry into San Franciscoo streets destroying the jobs for all taxi workers and UBER/LYFT drivers. The AI technology is still in development and these remote vehicles violate the California Vehicular code but Newsom and London Breed and her police refuse to enforce the law against these tech and auto companies that control these remote vehicles.
sm_waymo_remote_car.jpg
original image (2450x2431)
Hundreds of Waymo and Cruiz robot cars are set to destroy the jobs of thousands of taxi and Uber-Lyft drivers in San Francisco. As a result of Governor Newsom's California Public Utility Commission, the tech companies now have a free hand to introduce these remote control cars without regulation and no enforcement while violating the California vehicular code. SF police under Breed's control refuse to seize and remove them from the streets.

WorkWeek has a panel of experts including:

Sue Vauhan, writer and San Francisco public transit activist
Mark Gruber, San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance chair
Edward Escobar, Alliance For Independent workers
Gord Magill is a commentator on the trucking industry, having spent over 26 years on the road across 4 different countries. He blogs at Autonomous Truckers dot Substack dot com
Will Cook founder of America Without Drivers

This program was produced on 6/7/23

Additional Media:

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://youtu.be/IJQ-gBaSPTU

SF Taxi Transit Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft And Deregulation
https://youtu.be/MCrwoiYejWg

UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://youtu.be/LDeLO1Yr-pk

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Xn1X0Zo4Pto
§Newsom Allows Musk To Flagrantly Violate Calfornia Laws & Protection of Workers & Drivers
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 9, 2023 8:10AM
sm_newsom___musk.jpeg
original image (880x499)
Gavin Newsom who is backed by Elon Musk has allowed Musk to violate health and safety laws and also the use of his dangerous Tesla Auto Pilot
https://youtu.be/Xn1X0Zo4Pto
§Tesla Wrecks From Musks Auto Pilot Are Covered Up By Newsom & Breed
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 9, 2023 8:10AM
sm_tesla_crash-c.jpg
original image (1200x671)
The State of California, Biden administration have allowed Elon Musk to use auto pilot AI technology and test it on drivers, passengers and pedestrians with deadly costs.
https://youtu.be/Xn1X0Zo4Pto
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code