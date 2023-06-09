From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
AI Ground Zero In SF As Tech, Auto Bosses & Politicians Destroy Taxi/Uber Worker Jobs
Governor Newsom and Mayor London Breed and her MTA and police are allowing remote taxis unregulated entry into San Franciscoo streets destroying the jobs for all taxi workers and UBER/LYFT drivers. The AI technology is still in development and these remote vehicles violate the California Vehicular code but Newsom and London Breed and her police refuse to enforce the law against these tech and auto companies that control these remote vehicles.
Hundreds of Waymo and Cruiz robot cars are set to destroy the jobs of thousands of taxi and Uber-Lyft drivers in San Francisco. As a result of Governor Newsom's California Public Utility Commission, the tech companies now have a free hand to introduce these remote control cars without regulation and no enforcement while violating the California vehicular code. SF police under Breed's control refuse to seize and remove them from the streets.
WorkWeek has a panel of experts including:
Sue Vauhan, writer and San Francisco public transit activist
Mark Gruber, San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance chair
Edward Escobar, Alliance For Independent workers
Gord Magill is a commentator on the trucking industry, having spent over 26 years on the road across 4 different countries. He blogs at Autonomous Truckers dot Substack dot com
Will Cook founder of America Without Drivers
This program was produced on 6/7/23
Additional Media:
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://youtu.be/IJQ-gBaSPTU
SF Taxi Transit Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft And Deregulation
https://youtu.be/MCrwoiYejWg
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://youtu.be/LDeLO1Yr-pk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
WorkWeek has a panel of experts including:
Sue Vauhan, writer and San Francisco public transit activist
Mark Gruber, San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance chair
Edward Escobar, Alliance For Independent workers
Gord Magill is a commentator on the trucking industry, having spent over 26 years on the road across 4 different countries. He blogs at Autonomous Truckers dot Substack dot com
Will Cook founder of America Without Drivers
This program was produced on 6/7/23
Additional Media:
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://youtu.be/IJQ-gBaSPTU
SF Taxi Transit Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft And Deregulation
https://youtu.be/MCrwoiYejWg
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://youtu.be/LDeLO1Yr-pk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Xn1X0Zo4Pto
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network