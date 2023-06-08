top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Anti-War Arts + Action Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services

Moms and Playaz Demonstrate on the Golden Gate Bridge to Stop Gun Violence

by Building Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
National Gun Violence Awareness Day was marked on June 4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Hundreds of protesters in orange crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.
sm_rachel_pstatue.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer

Several organizations that campaign for better gun laws came together to demonstrate on Saturday June 4.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, and its allied group of students, set the tone by calling for everyone to wear orange. The Moms group has pushed back against the gun lobby and fought for common-sense laws and policies since it was founded in 2012. Moms Demand Action is the grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Another national group, the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, was founded after James Brady was shot on March 30, 1981. Ronald Reagan and his cabinet members, including Brady, were leaving the Washington Hilton hotel when a gunman opened fire. Brady was hit and severely injured. (The gunman was 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr., who thought that killing the President would impress actress Jodie Foster who he was obsessed with). Members of "The Brady Campaign" also attended the event.

Local Bay Area group United Playaz always shows up to march and speak out. Their non-profit group works to provide youth with adult support, academic enrichment, and leadership skills to prevent them from entering and re-entering the justice system. This year once again they sported black and white t-shirts and sweatshirts with messages including "It takes the hood to save the hood." Members spoke from personal experience of gun violence horrors in the Bay Area.
§Scenic
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pscenic.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Soul Box Project
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_psoulbox1.jpg
original image (1388x1504)
120 people are killed every day by guns in the US. The Soul Box Project sends its message with having volunteers show the burden of carrying the dead souls.
§on stage
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pstage.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§strike a pose
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pmixedgroup.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Moms
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pmomsdemand.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§Memory of a child killed
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pinmemoryofchild.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§View from the bridge
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_p120livesaday.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Two more Soul Project demonstrators
§Brady Campaign member spoke
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pbradyunited.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§View of the Bay
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_p.bay.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§View of the Bridge
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pbridge2.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Standing Tall and Sitting Tall
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_pstandtall.jpg
original image (1126x1635)
§Speaker on stage with photo of deceased son
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_p.sonsphotos.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Killed by a gun
§Pensive
by National Day of Awareness
Thu, Jun 8, 2023 4:27AM
sm_rachel_p.pensive.jpg
original image (2632x1898)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code