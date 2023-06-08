Moms and Playaz Demonstrate on the Golden Gate Bridge to Stop Gun Violence by Building Awareness

National Gun Violence Awareness Day was marked on June 4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Hundreds of protesters in orange crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer



Several organizations that campaign for better gun laws came together to demonstrate on Saturday June 4.



Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, and its allied group of students, set the tone by calling for everyone to wear orange. The Moms group has pushed back against the gun lobby and fought for common-sense laws and policies since it was founded in 2012. Moms Demand Action is the grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety.



Another national group, the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, was founded after James Brady was shot on March 30, 1981. Ronald Reagan and his cabinet members, including Brady, were leaving the Washington Hilton hotel when a gunman opened fire. Brady was hit and severely injured. (The gunman was 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr., who thought that killing the President would impress actress Jodie Foster who he was obsessed with). Members of "The Brady Campaign" also attended the event.



Local Bay Area group United Playaz always shows up to march and speak out. Their non-profit group works to provide youth with adult support, academic enrichment, and leadership skills to prevent them from entering and re-entering the justice system. This year once again they sported black and white t-shirts and sweatshirts with messages including "It takes the hood to save the hood." Members spoke from personal experience of gun violence horrors in the Bay Area.