Cornel West on Running for President by via Democracy Now!

Cornel West, the iconic academic and social critic, has declared his candidacy for president of the United States in the 2024 election. He is running with the People’s Party, a progressive alternative to the two major parties that grew out of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 campaign.

Cornel West is now running as a member of the People’s Party, which was founded by a former staffer of Sanders after the 2016 election as an alternative to the two-party system. This will be the first time the party has fielded a candidate for president. According to The New Republic, the People’s Party has ballot access in barely a handful of states.



Dr. West is one of the nation’s most recognized public intellectuals. He’s a professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary. He formerly taught at Princeton and Harvard universities.



Dr. West is 70 years old.



On the war in Ukraine he said in an interview with Democracy Now!:



"I would pull back on the U.S. military support. I would sit down with the elites from the Chinese empire, given all of their forms of regimentation and repression in their own context. Think about our precious Muslim brothers and sisters in China, the Uyghurs. But I would sit down with the Chinese. I would sit down with the Ukrainians. I would sit down with the Russians, say, “We’re going to stop this war, and we’re going to come up with a plan, a process, with a variety of voices heard, to make sure that the suffering stops and we understand and we’re honest about the larger context of the war.”



In the same interview on the topic of U.S. militarism he said:



"The militarism around the world comes back to haunt us. And we’ve got police departments that are militarized. You have to break the back of the culture of silence of the police departments that they think they can get away with mistreating, brutalizing, sometimes murdering fellow citizens. And as you know, those fellow citizens are disproportionately Black and Brown, but it includes all colors, in terms of police murders every year that The Washington Post and other newspapers keep track of."



To read or listen to the complete interview see link here.







