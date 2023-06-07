Getting Active About Climate Change: Daly Wettermark, Activist-Scholar-R&D Professional.

Date:

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Forum

Location Details:

Daly Wettermark of Extinction Rebellion (XR) will speak on how her activism harmonizes her experience with her passions and insights regarding the societal changes all of us need to make, to achieve environmental justice and ecological balance.



An engineer and activist, she is at Stanford studying how technology and policy work together to enable safe, affordable water. Before coming to Palo Alto she lived in Alabama, Lubbock TX, White Plains NY, Friday Harbor WA, and Pittsburgh PA. Now certain there is no “one-size-fits-all” sustainability solution she will advise on how “We need to learn from each other. We need people in different roles from studying different topics to envisioning our future at the broadest level.”



In her roles as activist, R&D professional and Stanford grad student, she pushes her company to increase its transparency to avoid greenwashing, the Stanford administration to refuse funding from fossil fuel companies, and XR to persuade companies and governments to embrace meaningful change.