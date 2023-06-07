top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/8/2023
U.S. Education & Student Activism

#SchoolSafety: Ending Gun Violence & Protecting LGBTQIA+ Kids

sm_moms.jpg
original image (1201x1501)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Moms Demand Action, Human Rights Campgn, more
Location Details:
Online panel discussion
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/Everytown/

And here: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandAction/

This Pride Month, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is doubling down its efforts to protect all children—especially LGBTQ+ kids—from gun violence and calling out lawmakers who seek to pass dangerous gun laws and anti-trans legislation. Will you join us?

Right now, we're facing a crisis on several fronts. Guns have become the leading killer of kids and teens here in America. At the same time, several extremist Republican lawmakers are leading increasing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

To make matters even worse, the same Republican lawmakers who are pushing dehumanizing anti-LGBTQ+ bills under the guise of protecting children are also weakening gun laws and blocking gun safety bills.

What they are choosing to prioritize is unforgivable. They have shown they would rather pass bills based on lies to harm LGBTQ+ communities than take action to keep children safe from the crises actually putting their lives at risk.

We're not going to let this behavior go unanswered. Unfettered access to guns won't keep us safe and neither will stripping away our right to exist and love freely.

We are committed to disarming hate and fighting for the safety of our families and communities, no matter who they are, who they love, or where they live.

PANELISTS

--Discussion led by Angela Ferrell-Zabala of Moms Demand Action

--Rep. Robert Garcia

--Tori Cooper, Human Rights Campaign

--Andres Cubillos, Students Demand Action
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Everytown/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 9:23AM
§
by Moms Demand Action, Human Rights Campgn, more
Wed, Jun 7, 2023 9:23AM
moms_demand_action_-_ca.png
https://www.facebook.com/Everytown/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code