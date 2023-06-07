From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#SchoolSafety: Ending Gun Violence & Protecting LGBTQIA+ Kids
Date:
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Moms Demand Action, Human Rights Campgn, more
Location Details:
Online panel discussion
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/Everytown/
And here: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandAction/
This Pride Month, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is doubling down its efforts to protect all children—especially LGBTQ+ kids—from gun violence and calling out lawmakers who seek to pass dangerous gun laws and anti-trans legislation. Will you join us?
Right now, we're facing a crisis on several fronts. Guns have become the leading killer of kids and teens here in America. At the same time, several extremist Republican lawmakers are leading increasing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.
To make matters even worse, the same Republican lawmakers who are pushing dehumanizing anti-LGBTQ+ bills under the guise of protecting children are also weakening gun laws and blocking gun safety bills.
What they are choosing to prioritize is unforgivable. They have shown they would rather pass bills based on lies to harm LGBTQ+ communities than take action to keep children safe from the crises actually putting their lives at risk.
We're not going to let this behavior go unanswered. Unfettered access to guns won't keep us safe and neither will stripping away our right to exist and love freely.
We are committed to disarming hate and fighting for the safety of our families and communities, no matter who they are, who they love, or where they live.
PANELISTS
--Discussion led by Angela Ferrell-Zabala of Moms Demand Action
--Rep. Robert Garcia
--Tori Cooper, Human Rights Campaign
--Andres Cubillos, Students Demand Action
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Everytown/
