POA: Shut It Down!

Date:

Friday, June 09, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

WUFJEP

Location Details:

On the sidewalk in front of the San Francisco Police Officers Association: 800 Bryant @ 6th Street in San Francisco

All are welcomed to stand with WUFJEP (Workers United for Justice, Equality & Peace)

We stand with signs and banners and chalk the sidewalk, bringing attention to the crimes of the SFPD.



Our Demands:

-Recall Brooke Jenkins

-The Police Officers Association be SHUT DOWN!

-The SF POA Be Declared a Non-Grata Organization

-Abolish the ‘Officers Bill of Rights’ – This has been used to protect officers in abusing our communities!

-Jail Killer Cops – we demand killer cops be charged and convicted with murder

-Abolish the Police!

