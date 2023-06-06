top
Panel discussion: The Legacy of Maoism Today

Thursday, June 08, 2023
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Platypus Santa Cruz
McHenry Library
414 McHenry Road
Santa Cruz, CA 95064
Formative for many student radicals who came of age in the 1960 and ’70s were the Students for a Democratic Society, the Cultural Revolution, May 1968 in Paris, revolutions in the Third World, and the 1970s New Communist Movement. For many Leftists who sought to engage, critique, and advance these movements, Marxism meant Maoism, which they understood to be an advancement of Marxism–Leninism. Currently, as the Left of Generation Z comes of age, a kind of neo-Maoism is growing more popular, both on college campuses and online. What is Maoism, and what is its relationship with Marxism? How did Maoism emerge out of the Chinese Revolution? What made Maoism plausible, and what makes it appealing today? What may have rendered it implausible? What is the significance of Maoism as a political tendency on the Left, and why did Maoism seem in some ways to be more successful than Trotskyism?

What has Maoism been, and where is it going? How does its history weigh on us today — and why should we care about it?

PANELISTS:
David Ewing
CJ Hunt
Gerald Smith
...and more!

