top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
South Bay Labor & Workers

At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! WGAW Rallies With South Bay Labor

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 5, 2023 6:18PM
Striking Writers Guild Of America West workers and other unionists rallied at the world headquarters of Apple to demand that Apple meet their demands.
wgaw_apple_fists.jpg
At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! Writers Guild Of American West Rallies With Labor

The Writers Guild of America West called a national day of action at apple stores and the world headquarters of Apple in Cupertino, California on May 6, 2023. Striking writers spoke as well as other labor supporters. It also included CWA Alphabet Workers Union members who called for support and workers having a say in the introduction of the technology.

Workers talked about the need for unity in the fight to defend jobs from AI and robots.

Additional Media:

LA Striking Writers and S. Cal Workers Fed Up! They Speak Out About Billionaires & Attacks On Labor
https://youtu.be/B56BT44quCc

Stand Up Fight Back! LA Strike Wave Grows As Writers Guild & Other Unions Rally & Prepare To Strike
https://youtu.be/7aWwUAGVsgw

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/giZwDNrDGlU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code