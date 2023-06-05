Striking Writers Guild Of America West workers and other unionists rallied at the world headquarters of Apple to demand that Apple meet their demands.

At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! Writers Guild Of American West Rallies With LaborThe Writers Guild of America West called a national day of action at apple stores and the world headquarters of Apple in Cupertino, California on May 6, 2023. Striking writers spoke as well as other labor supporters. It also included CWA Alphabet Workers Union members who called for support and workers having a say in the introduction of the technology.Workers talked about the need for unity in the fight to defend jobs from AI and robots.