At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! WGAW Rallies With South Bay Labor
Striking Writers Guild Of America West workers and other unionists rallied at the world headquarters of Apple to demand that Apple meet their demands.
At Apple Headquarters Workers Want Labor Power! Writers Guild Of American West Rallies With Labor
The Writers Guild of America West called a national day of action at apple stores and the world headquarters of Apple in Cupertino, California on May 6, 2023. Striking writers spoke as well as other labor supporters. It also included CWA Alphabet Workers Union members who called for support and workers having a say in the introduction of the technology.
Workers talked about the need for unity in the fight to defend jobs from AI and robots.
Additional Media:
LA Striking Writers and S. Cal Workers Fed Up! They Speak Out About Billionaires & Attacks On Labor
https://youtu.be/B56BT44quCc
Stand Up Fight Back! LA Strike Wave Grows As Writers Guild & Other Unions Rally & Prepare To Strike
https://youtu.be/7aWwUAGVsgw
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/giZwDNrDGlU
