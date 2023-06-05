From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: End Fossil Fuel Era - Sit-in for Survival
Friday, June 09, 2023
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
PAEAN Peoples Alliance for Earth Action Now
Courthouse Square
3rd Street & Mendocino Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
End the Fossil Fuel Era - Sit for Survival
When: Friday, June 9 @ 11 AM - 1 PM
Location: Courthouse Square, 3rd St & Mendocino Ave (kitty-corner from Bank of America), Santa Rosa
This event is part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition nationwide weekend of action. Find an event near you here: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/end-the-era-of-fossil-fuels-june-2023-distributed-actions
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 1:40PM
