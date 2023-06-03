top
San Francisco Racial Justice

Black Lives Matter's Alicia Garza, James Tracy Discuss Coalition Building in 21st Century

sm_garza.jpg
original image (615x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft
1687 Market Street
SF, CA 94103
Internationally recognized author and organizer Alicia Garza will be in conversation with Bay Area author/organizer James Tracy. The two long-time friends and collaborators will explore the promises and perils of coalition building in the 21st Century.

Against the tides of rising seas and rising reaction, organizers ask, “What does it mean to work together today? How can progressive coalitions be built to the scale that these times demand? What does it take to fight for what we hold in common without erasure? How can progressive organizations build realistic coalitions to advance justice and ultimately win? What examples from past movements provide clues for today? What strategies and models won’t work anymore?"

Alicia Garza believes that Black communities deserve what all communities deserve – to be powerful in every aspect of their lives. An author, political strategist, organizer and cheeseburger enthusiast, Alicia founded the Black Futures Lab to make Black communities powerful in politics. She is the co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and the Black Lives Matter Global Network, and serves as the Strategy & Partnerships Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and is co-founder of Supermajority, a new home for women’s activism. Alicia is the author of the acclaimed book, The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart (One World Penguin Random House.)

James Tracy is the Chair of Labor & Community Studies at City College of San Francisco. Organizing most of his adult life, he has been part of housing, economic justice and racial justice campaigns. He is the co-author of Hillbilly Nationalists, Urban Race Rebels and Black Power, Interracial Organizing in the 60’s and 70s New Left (Melville House) and No Fascist USA! The John Brown Anti-Klan Committee and Lessons For Today’s Movements (City Lights/Open Media).

Event at 7pm, doors at 6:30pm. Please be vaxxed and masks strongly encouraged. Thanks!
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 3, 2023 11:51PM
