Central Valley LGBTI / Queer

Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade 2023

by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
Thousands attended and marched in the 2023 Rainbow Pride Parade in Fresno's Tower District.
sm_prideparade-9.jpg
original image (2400x1600)
The Rainbow Pride Parade is held annually in Fresno's Tower District, on the first Saturday in June. Advocacy groups, companies and politicians participate.
§Having a good time waiting for the parade to start.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-1.jpg
original image (2400x1600)
§The rowdy contingent of The Source LGBT+ Center.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-5.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§City Council Member Miguel Arias waves to the crowd.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-3.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§Congressman Jim Costa riding in a white Jaguar convertible.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-2.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§A woman in rainbow colors, with her pup.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-6.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§ABC 30 was one of many businesses around Fresno that had contingents.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-4.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
§Pride Parade royalty.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-7.jpg
original image (1600x2397)
§ A young person in the crowd watches the Pride Parade go by.
by Peter Maiden
Sat, Jun 3, 2023 2:29PM
sm_prideparade-8.jpg
original image (2397x1600)
