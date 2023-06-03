From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade 2023
Thousands attended and marched in the 2023 Rainbow Pride Parade in Fresno's Tower District.
The Rainbow Pride Parade is held annually in Fresno's Tower District, on the first Saturday in June. Advocacy groups, companies and politicians participate.
