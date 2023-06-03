From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ILWU Local 52 Gabriel Prawl On Firings In Seattle, Growing Anger & West Coast Work Action
ILWU longshore workers are facing direct union busting by the PMA and shipping bosses. In Seattle a walkout took place after longshore workers worked to health and safety rules. Seattle Local 52 past president Gabriel Prawl talks about the conditions that are developing on the docks and why anger is growing among ILWU members.
The firing of longshore workers who were working under proper health and safety condition led to their firing by bosses in Seattle. The growing anger as well of the refusal of the PMA to provide needed wage increases and the introduction of technology that will lead to mass layoffs has led to a coast wide walkout of ILWU longshore workers. The ILWU members have been working without a contract since last July 2022 when the contact expired. This is the longest period without a contract inn tthe history of the union. Gabriel Prawl, past president of ILWU Local 52 and president of the A. Philip Randolph chapter in Seattle talks about the conditions of longshore workers and the growing strike wave in the United States.
This interview was done on 6/2/23: https://youtu.be/BEkbz-oPMGM
Additional Media:
Seattle ILWU Longshore Local 19 & 52 Workers Fight Coast Guard Land Grab Of Working Port Terminals
https://youtu.be/Nz6-gc4Jqss
On May 1 "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All" IBU-ILWU Alcatraz Ferry Workers Protest Union Busting
https://youtu.be/XMHP2Bu2lr0
SF ILWU 10 May Day Rally & March To Stop Union Busting By Alcatraz Cruises On Pier 33
https://youtu.be/W0p9JAYEHX4
ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NMspxldilv4
Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23
https://youtu.be/JduNi7JW0Lg
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
LWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
ILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BEkbz-oPMGM
