ILWU longshore workers are facing direct union busting by the PMA and shipping bosses. In Seattle a walkout took place after longshore workers worked to health and safety rules. Seattle Local 52 past president Gabriel Prawl talks about the conditions that are developing on the docks and why anger is growing among ILWU members.

The firing of longshore workers who were working under proper health and safety condition led to their firing by bosses in Seattle. The growing anger as well of the refusal of the PMA to provide needed wage increases and the introduction of technology that will lead to mass layoffs has led to a coast wide walkout of ILWU longshore workers. The ILWU members have been working without a contract since last July 2022 when the contact expired. This is the longest period without a contract inn tthe history of the union. Gabriel Prawl, past president of ILWU Local 52 and president of the A. Philip Randolph chapter in Seattle talks about the conditions of longshore workers and the growing strike wave in the United States.This interview was done on 6/2/23: https://youtu.be/BEkbz-oPMGM