ILWU Local 52 Gabriel Prawl On Firings In Seattle, Growing Anger & West Coast Work Action by Labor Video Project

ILWU longshore workers are facing direct union busting by the PMA and shipping bosses. In Seattle a walkout took place after longshore workers worked to health and safety rules. Seattle Local 52 past president Gabriel Prawl talks about the conditions that are developing on the docks and why anger is growing among ILWU members.