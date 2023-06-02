From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March Towards Love & Courage
Monday, June 19, 2023
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Other
March Towards Love & Courage
London Nelson Community Center (301 Center St.) to Santa Cruz City Hall (809 Center St.), Santa Cruz
Organized by local activist Thairie Ritchie. The purpose of this march is to commemorate the three year anniversary of George Floyd and to foster empowerment and solidarity amongst community members in times of hate and fear spreading in the U.S. By leading conversations on Unity, Education and Community led Solutions towards issues of social and systemic inequality.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-towards...
