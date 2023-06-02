March Towards Love & Courage

Date:

Monday, June 19, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

March Towards Love & Courage

Location Details:

London Nelson Community Center (301 Center St.) to Santa Cruz City Hall (809 Center St.), Santa Cruz

Organized by local activist Thairie Ritchie. The purpose of this march is to commemorate the three year anniversary of George Floyd and to foster empowerment and solidarity amongst community members in times of hate and fear spreading in the U.S. By leading conversations on Unity, Education and Community led Solutions towards issues of social and systemic inequality.