Q&A Discussion of "The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation"
Date:
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
What are the circumstances, logic, and day-to-day processes that allow the normalization of the Israeli military occupation?
Almost 3 million Palestinians live under military occupation on land captured by Israel in the ’67 war, plus another 2 million in Gaza. What does “military occupation” mean for people living under it? Witness first-hand testimonies from former IDF soldiers and historical film clips that show the devastating results not only on the occupied Palestinians, but also on young Israeli men conscripted to enforce it. In "The First 54 Years: An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation," director Avi Mograbi hosts the viewers in his living room and provides insights to how a colonialist occupation works–the logic behind its brutal practices and the different modes of thought needed to sustain it despite international condemnation
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/endsescalation/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=842a55dd-5695-4aa0-a0c0-2f3f59234140
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/khaderadnanaction1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=1c4df732-614b-4748-9f1b-021358dbb1a4
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.mpowerchange.org/sign/paypal_stop_punishing_palestinians?t=5&akid=9622%2E23597%2EWE9zJW
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 8:20AM
