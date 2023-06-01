top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2023
U.S. Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services

Gun Violence Prevention and the 2024 Election Teach-in

sm_newtown_action_alliance.jpg
original image (1158x537)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Newtown Action Alliance & Activate America
Location Details:
Online webinar
Gun Violence Prevention and the 2024 Election webinar

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM PT

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/xxz7Ltx06EuKiAcVkcgaHw2

Join Activate America and our special guests from Newtown Action Alliance to learn more about gun violence prevention and how you can help elect officials who will take meaningful action on this critical issue.

The scourge of gun violence frustrates sane Americans like almost no other issue. Often on a daily basis, we’re confronted with yet another mass shooting, and the pace of the neverending violence, followed by the predictable inaction of Republicans in Washington, reminds us of the many ways in which our system is broken.

The barrage of gun violence brings in its wake an exponentially increasing number of victims and survivors, including communities forever scarred by the trauma. The merchants of violence and their lackeys in power want us to feel numb, to feel hopeless, to feel defeated. They win when we give up.

If we can’t change the minds of these politicians, then we must change the politicians. We must call out and resoundingly defeat those Republicans who have made it their mission to oppose common sense gun safety reforms. At Activate America, we see an opportunity to step in and offer tangible, proven things that activists can do to accomplish this.

The Newtown Action Alliance was founded by Newtown residents after the tragic December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where 20 children and six educators were senselessly gunned down.


ABOUT: Activate America

https://www.activateamerica.vote/

510 3rd St. #200B Oakland, CA 94607

We believe in:
--Protecting our democracy
--Strengthening voting rights
--Defending abortion rights
--Embracing civil rights and racial justice for everyone
--Enacting commonsense gun violence prevention reforms
--Protecting our environment and acting with urgency on the climate crisis
--Supporting the rights of workers
--Ensuring that everyone has quality and affordable health care
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/xxz7Ltx06Eu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 5:38PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code