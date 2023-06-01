From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gun Violence Prevention and the 2024 Election Teach-in
Date:
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Newtown Action Alliance & Activate America
Location Details:
Online webinar
Gun Violence Prevention and the 2024 Election webinar
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/xxz7Ltx06EuKiAcVkcgaHw2
Join Activate America and our special guests from Newtown Action Alliance to learn more about gun violence prevention and how you can help elect officials who will take meaningful action on this critical issue.
The scourge of gun violence frustrates sane Americans like almost no other issue. Often on a daily basis, we’re confronted with yet another mass shooting, and the pace of the neverending violence, followed by the predictable inaction of Republicans in Washington, reminds us of the many ways in which our system is broken.
The barrage of gun violence brings in its wake an exponentially increasing number of victims and survivors, including communities forever scarred by the trauma. The merchants of violence and their lackeys in power want us to feel numb, to feel hopeless, to feel defeated. They win when we give up.
If we can’t change the minds of these politicians, then we must change the politicians. We must call out and resoundingly defeat those Republicans who have made it their mission to oppose common sense gun safety reforms. At Activate America, we see an opportunity to step in and offer tangible, proven things that activists can do to accomplish this.
The Newtown Action Alliance was founded by Newtown residents after the tragic December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where 20 children and six educators were senselessly gunned down.
ABOUT: Activate America
https://www.activateamerica.vote/
510 3rd St. #200B Oakland, CA 94607
We believe in:
--Protecting our democracy
--Strengthening voting rights
--Defending abortion rights
--Embracing civil rights and racial justice for everyone
--Enacting commonsense gun violence prevention reforms
--Protecting our environment and acting with urgency on the climate crisis
--Supporting the rights of workers
--Ensuring that everyone has quality and affordable health care
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/xxz7Ltx06Eu...
