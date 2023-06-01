From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Berkeley: End the Era of Fossil Fuels! Bay Area Protest
Date:
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
350 Bay Area & more
Location Details:
I-80 Pedestrian Overpass
San Francisco Bay Trl
Berkeley, CA 94710
San Francisco Bay Trl
Berkeley, CA 94710
End the Era of Fossil Fuels: Bay Area Action
Join SF Bay Area Community Members and Activists as we gather with art and banners to call on President Biden to End the Era of Fossil Fuels now!
Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Location: I-80 Pedestrian Overpass, San Francisco Bay Trl , Berkeley, CA 94710
Host Contact Info: zoe @ 350bayarea.org
Organizations: 350 Bay Area, Idle No More SF Bay, Oil and Gas Action Network,
Movement Rights, Center for Biological Diversity, and more!
This event is part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition nationwide day of action. Find an event near you here: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/end-the-era-of-fossil-fuels-june-2023-distributed-actions
We will be gathering at the Pedestrian/Bike Overpass over I-80 in Berkeley at 11am, June 10th, to use our art and banners to send a message:
We in the San Francisco Bay Area stand in solidarity with communities across the country that have been deemed "sacrifice zones" by the Biden Administration, and demand that the President take immediate action to stop fossil fuel expansion in the United States.
The evidence is clear: the extraction and burning of Fossil Fuels in our neighborhoods must end if we are to stand a chance at curbing the worst impacts of climate change. However, the Biden Administration has recently proven that their campaign promise to scale down fossil fuel infrastructure was nothing but empty words, and approved the massive Conoco-Phillips Willow Project and LNG pipeline in Alaska.
On top of this, they've given handouts to politicians and projects tied to Big Oil and Gas, and sacrificed frontline communities across the country by lending support to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Appalachia during debt-ceiling negotiations.
This is inexcusable. Biden has all the political power he needs to end drilling on public lands, place a moratorium on damaging fossil fuel projects, and invest in real solutions to move away from a fossil fuel economy.
Join us to stand with activists and frontline communities across the country!
Join SF Bay Area Community Members and Activists as we gather with art and banners to call on President Biden to End the Era of Fossil Fuels now!
Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Location: I-80 Pedestrian Overpass, San Francisco Bay Trl , Berkeley, CA 94710
Host Contact Info: zoe @ 350bayarea.org
Organizations: 350 Bay Area, Idle No More SF Bay, Oil and Gas Action Network,
Movement Rights, Center for Biological Diversity, and more!
This event is part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition nationwide day of action. Find an event near you here: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/end-the-era-of-fossil-fuels-june-2023-distributed-actions
We will be gathering at the Pedestrian/Bike Overpass over I-80 in Berkeley at 11am, June 10th, to use our art and banners to send a message:
We in the San Francisco Bay Area stand in solidarity with communities across the country that have been deemed "sacrifice zones" by the Biden Administration, and demand that the President take immediate action to stop fossil fuel expansion in the United States.
The evidence is clear: the extraction and burning of Fossil Fuels in our neighborhoods must end if we are to stand a chance at curbing the worst impacts of climate change. However, the Biden Administration has recently proven that their campaign promise to scale down fossil fuel infrastructure was nothing but empty words, and approved the massive Conoco-Phillips Willow Project and LNG pipeline in Alaska.
On top of this, they've given handouts to politicians and projects tied to Big Oil and Gas, and sacrificed frontline communities across the country by lending support to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Appalachia during debt-ceiling negotiations.
This is inexcusable. Biden has all the political power he needs to end drilling on public lands, place a moratorium on damaging fossil fuel projects, and invest in real solutions to move away from a fossil fuel economy.
Join us to stand with activists and frontline communities across the country!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 5:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network