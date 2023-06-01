top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer

California Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense

Sacramento: It's a Climate Emergency, Act Like It! Protest at Capitol

sm_sacramento_climate_coalition.jpg
original image (1252x448)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sac Climate Coalition & People v Fossil Fuels
Location Details:
California State Capitol - West Steps
315 10th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
CLIMATE EMERGENCY PROTEST

Weather whiplash, increasing greenhouse gases, and rising temperatures - the evidence is clear. Our government needs to act. Tell the President and other leaders to take strong action now to bring an end to the climate crisis.

It's time for an end to the fossil fuel era!


Date & Time: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM - noon

Location: West Steps, California Capitol, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Local organizations: Sacramento Climate Coalition, 350 Sacramento,
Fridays For Future Sacramento

Host Contact Info: info [at] sacclimate.org

This event is part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition nationwide day of action. Find an event near you here: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/end-the-era-of-fossil-fuels-june-2023-distributed-actions


We are taking action to ask Biden to END THE ERA OF FOSSIL FUELS!

Biden promised to be a climate president – yet under his watch, the U.S. continues to be the biggest producer of oil and gas in the world. Frontline communities & global scientists have been abundantly clear – we cannot avoid the very worst impacts of the climate crisis if we allow for any more fossil development.

This year, we have a key opportunity to demand Biden take bold action to stop fossil fuels -- by leveraging pressure on a global stage. In September, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hosting a global Climate Ambition Summit where the “ticket to entry” is tangible action to keep fossil fuels – the core driver of the climate emergency – in the ground.

Starting this June, we’re mobilizing to turn up the pressure to make Biden end the era of fossil fuels -- and we need YOU to join us!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 2:50PM
§
by Sac Climate Coalition & People v Fossil Fuels
Thu, Jun 1, 2023 2:50PM
sm_climate_emergency.jpg
original image (878x493)
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
