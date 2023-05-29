Pakistan: Stop human rights violation, call for democracy

Date:

Saturday, June 03, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

aamir

Location Details:

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Join a protest organized by the Pakistani American community against the military crackdown on the country's largest political party (PTI). Pakistan has a long history of military rules during which it became the epicenter of a cold war and then the US led "war on terror." The international community must protect its democracy from its military.