From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pakistan: Stop human rights violation, call for democracy
Date:
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
aamir
Location Details:
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
Join a protest organized by the Pakistani American community against the military crackdown on the country's largest political party (PTI). Pakistan has a long history of military rules during which it became the epicenter of a cold war and then the US led "war on terror." The international community must protect its democracy from its military.
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 29, 2023 7:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network