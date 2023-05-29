Policing in Our Neighborhood and Citywide

Date:

Thursday, June 08, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Meeting

Meeting

Tes Welborn

Tes Welborn

Location Details:

We will be discussing policing in the Haight Ashbury and Citywide. We have invited Park Station Captain Jack Hart, Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone, and Melissa Hernandez, Legislative Aide to the District 5 Office, to discuss use of police funding and related issues.



The lessons learned here was that the best policing was "community policing", with local cops walking local beats. A true sense of "security" comes from an organized community jointly addressing its own problems as defined by the community itself. As Mayor London Breed continues to call for increased policing and police funding, we must instead be prioritizing the needs of neighborhoods and fighting for policies that do not criminalize San Francisco residents and our neighbors. We need to be advocating for police accountability, community control of what safety means and looks like, and investment in alternatives to policing such as the CART program.