Policing in Our Neighborhood and Citywide
Date:
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Tes Welborn
Location Details:
This will be a hybrid meeting.
• Join us in person at Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street (between Haight and Page) or join us online.
Please note that seating is limited.
• To join the meeting online, copy this link:
https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRkb0xwQT09
• Or, with the Zoom app:
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
• Zoom also provides telephone numbers. These are not toll-free
numbers.
We will be discussing policing in the Haight Ashbury and Citywide. We have invited Park Station Captain Jack Hart, Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone, and Melissa Hernandez, Legislative Aide to the District 5 Office, to discuss use of police funding and related issues.
The lessons learned here was that the best policing was "community policing", with local cops walking local beats. A true sense of "security" comes from an organized community jointly addressing its own problems as defined by the community itself. As Mayor London Breed continues to call for increased policing and police funding, we must instead be prioritizing the needs of neighborhoods and fighting for policies that do not criminalize San Francisco residents and our neighbors. We need to be advocating for police accountability, community control of what safety means and looks like, and investment in alternatives to policing such as the CART program.
For more information: http://www.hanc-sf.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 29, 2023 5:15PM
