No Vote in opposition to the proposed Voice to parliament and inclusion of First Nations sovereignunion7 [at] gmail.com) by Ghillar Michael Anderson

Ghillar, Michael Anderson, Convenor of the Sovereign Union, last surviving member of the founding four of the Aboriginal Embassy and Head of State of the Euahlayi Peoples Republic issues a GRASSROOOTS CALLOUT for people to gather outside British High Commission in Canberra on Wednesday 31 May 2023

