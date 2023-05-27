Thousands of Los Angeles members of the striking Writers Guild of America West and other unions and LA City SEIU had a strike vote and may join the writers on strike.

Thousands Southern California workers rallied and marched on May 25, 203 the conventioncenter where the California Democratic Party was having their convention.Union leaders announced that this will be a hot summer with an announcement that SEIU LosAngeles city workers had voted to authorize strike action and many other unions face contractexpirations including the UPS Teamster workers nationally too when their contract expires on July 31, 2023.They also reported on the use of AI to eliminate workers in the industry and the threat to all workers.Production of Labor Video Project