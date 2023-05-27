top
California Labor & Workers

Stand Up Fight Back!LA Strike Wave As Writers Guild Rally & Other Unions Prepare To Strike

by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 27, 2023 5:18PM
Thousands of Los Angeles members of the striking Writers Guild of America West and other unions and LA City SEIU had a strike vote and may join the writers on strike.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (11.5MB) | Embed Video
Thousands Southern California workers rallied and marched on May 25, 203 the convention
center where the California Democratic Party was having their convention.
Union leaders announced that this will be a hot summer with an announcement that SEIU Los
Angeles city workers had voted to authorize strike action and many other unions face contract
expirations including the UPS Teamster workers nationally too when their contract expires on July 31, 2023.
They also reported on the use of AI to eliminate workers in the industry and the threat to all workers.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/7aWwUAGVsgw
§Thousands of Workers Rallied In Los Angeles To Fight For A Living Wage
by Labor Video Project
Sat, May 27, 2023 5:18PM
sm_wgaw_la_labor_rally1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of striking Writers Guild of America West workers rallied and spoke out about their struggle to survive in LA
https://youtu.be/7aWwUAGVsgw
