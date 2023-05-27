From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Juneteenth
Date:
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Juneteenth
Location Details:
Laurel Park, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Juneteenth is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people. Join us for music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race!
Celebrating 30 years!
His name was London: Honoring his legacy
About Juneteenth
On June 19th, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and Blacks were now free. 155 years later, we celebrate this remarkable event at Juneteenth celebrations across the country. A long-held tradition among African Americans, Juneteenth celebrates culture and is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people.
For more information: https://www.santacruzjuneteenth.com/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 27, 2023 10:38AM
