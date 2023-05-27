Santa Cruz Juneteenth

Date:

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Juneteenth

Location Details:

Laurel Park, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

Juneteenth is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people. Join us for music, poetry, dance, delicious soul food, arts & crafts, basketball skills contest, and the annual sack race!



Celebrating 30 years!



His name was London: Honoring his legacy





About Juneteenth



On June 19th, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and Blacks were now free. 155 years later, we celebrate this remarkable event at Juneteenth celebrations across the country. A long-held tradition among African Americans, Juneteenth celebrates culture and is a special day for anyone who believes in freedom and equality for all people.