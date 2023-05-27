From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hi-Rise Santa Cruz Paintings by Russell Brutsche
Date:
Friday, June 02, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
First Friday Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Wallflower, 103 Locust Street, Santa Cruz
Please join us for a vision into the future with local artist and songwriter Russell Brutsche. A stunning thought-provoking collection of original paintings with Santa Cruz at the core. Not only does he paint a beautiful picture, he shines light on the harsh realities of societal growth. Russell shows us how change is cyclical and the future is connected to the past.
More info about Russell Brutsche:
http://russellbrutsche.com/
More info about Russell Brutsche:
http://russellbrutsche.com/
For more information: https://firstfridaysantacruz.com/event/hi-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 27, 2023 10:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network