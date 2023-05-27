top
View events for the week of 6/2/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services

Hi-Rise Santa Cruz Paintings by Russell Brutsche

sm_hi-rise_santa_cruz_-_paintings_by_russell_brutsche.jpg
original image (481x622)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 02, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
First Friday Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Wallflower, 103 Locust Street, Santa Cruz
Please join us for a vision into the future with local artist and songwriter Russell Brutsche. A stunning thought-provoking collection of original paintings with Santa Cruz at the core. Not only does he paint a beautiful picture, he shines light on the harsh realities of societal growth. Russell shows us how change is cyclical and the future is connected to the past.

More info about Russell Brutsche:
http://russellbrutsche.com/
For more information: https://firstfridaysantacruz.com/event/hi-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 27, 2023 10:01AM
§
by First Friday Santa Cruz
Sat, May 27, 2023 10:01AM
sm_santa_cruz_paintings_by_russell_brutsche.jpg
original image (1080x1435)
https://firstfridaysantacruz.com/event/hi-...
