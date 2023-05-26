From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Feminists Fighting Transphobia

Date:

Wednesday, June 07, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Email:

Phone:

415-864-1278

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall

747 Polk St. (at Ellis St.), San Francisco

Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49





Speaker: Merideth Cooper, queer neurodivergent reproductive justice activist

Hybrid meeting--zoom registration:



Door donation: $5-10, low income $1.

To arrange childcare or work exchanges, call 415-864-1278.

Hear about ongoing organizing to stop the attacks on trans kids and adults. In discussion, share what’s happening in your community and ideas on how to build an intersectional movement to end the repression.Speaker: Merideth Cooper, queer neurodivergent reproductive justice activistHybrid meeting--zoom registration: https://bit.ly/FeministsFightTransphobia Door donation: $5-10, low income $1.To arrange childcare or work exchanges, call 415-864-1278.