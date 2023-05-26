From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Feminists Fighting Transphobia
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Meeting
Freedom Socialist Party
415-864-1278
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St. (at Ellis St.), San Francisco
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Hear about ongoing organizing to stop the attacks on trans kids and adults. In discussion, share what’s happening in your community and ideas on how to build an intersectional movement to end the repression.
Speaker: Merideth Cooper, queer neurodivergent reproductive justice activist
Hybrid meeting--zoom registration: https://bit.ly/FeministsFightTransphobia
Door donation: $5-10, low income $1.
To arrange childcare or work exchanges, call 415-864-1278.
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 26, 2023 1:04PM
