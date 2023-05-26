Land justice is a meaningful aspect of reparations: the walking tour

Date:

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

(meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel)

Is it too cheeky to say that in the absence of socializing land values it is predictable that in short order San Francisco's and California's proposed Black reparations proposals' economic and psychic good will melt into the pocketbooks of those who own the land? People of all colors, creeds, and identity must pay to occupy planet Earth, and so long as there's a private party receiving that payment, just so long will those paying for mere access to place be economic and psychic vassals of the lords.



Come along on a FREE walking tour exploring San Francisco social movements as a means of uncovering the land question as fundamental to diagnosing domestic and external colonization.

