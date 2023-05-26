30th Annual Dyke Trans March

Date:

Saturday, June 03, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Clock Tower, Pacific Avenue at Water Street, Santa Cruz

30th ANNUAL DYKE TRANS MARCH

JUNE 3RD

RALLY AT THE CLOCK TOWER 4:20



Speakers:

Bettina Appetheker

President of Pajaro Valley Pride Danielle Elizalde

Lisa Flynn



Poet:

Patti Sirens



Performers:

Rogue Roulette

La Angel Baby

Luci Deville

Trashy

Sylvia Wrath

Xinistra

Cyanide Cyn

Franzia Rosé



Awards to be given in honor of:

Glo Nieto to be accepted by Jo Kenny

Alina Hammer to be accepted by Cyn Khambatta



MARCH @ 6PM

@djnolacruz

Spinning Funk 7-9pm