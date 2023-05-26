top
Santa Cruz Indymedia LGBTI / Queer

30th Annual Dyke Trans March

Date:
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Clock Tower, Pacific Avenue at Water Street, Santa Cruz
30th ANNUAL DYKE TRANS MARCH
JUNE 3RD
RALLY AT THE CLOCK TOWER 4:20

Speakers:
Bettina Appetheker
President of Pajaro Valley Pride Danielle Elizalde
Lisa Flynn

Poet:
Patti Sirens

Performers:
Rogue Roulette
La Angel Baby
Luci Deville
Trashy
Sylvia Wrath
Xinistra
Cyanide Cyn
Franzia Rosé

Awards to be given in honor of:
Glo Nieto to be accepted by Jo Kenny
Alina Hammer to be accepted by Cyn Khambatta

MARCH @ 6PM
@djnolacruz
Spinning Funk 7-9pm
For more information: http://www.scdtm.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 26, 2023 11:43AM
