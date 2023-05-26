From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
30th Annual Dyke Trans March
Date:
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Clock Tower, Pacific Avenue at Water Street, Santa Cruz
30th ANNUAL DYKE TRANS MARCH
JUNE 3RD
RALLY AT THE CLOCK TOWER 4:20
Speakers:
Bettina Appetheker
President of Pajaro Valley Pride Danielle Elizalde
Lisa Flynn
Poet:
Patti Sirens
Performers:
Rogue Roulette
La Angel Baby
Luci Deville
Trashy
Sylvia Wrath
Rogue Roulette
La Angel Baby
Xinistra
Cyanide Cyn
Franzia Rosé
Awards to be given in honor of:
Glo Nieto to be accepted by Jo Kenny
Alina Hammer to be accepted by Cyn Khambatta
MARCH @ 6PM
@djnolacruz
Spinning Funk 7-9pm
JUNE 3RD
RALLY AT THE CLOCK TOWER 4:20
Speakers:
Bettina Appetheker
President of Pajaro Valley Pride Danielle Elizalde
Lisa Flynn
Poet:
Patti Sirens
Performers:
Rogue Roulette
La Angel Baby
Luci Deville
Trashy
Sylvia Wrath
Rogue Roulette
La Angel Baby
Xinistra
Cyanide Cyn
Franzia Rosé
Awards to be given in honor of:
Glo Nieto to be accepted by Jo Kenny
Alina Hammer to be accepted by Cyn Khambatta
MARCH @ 6PM
@djnolacruz
Spinning Funk 7-9pm
For more information: http://www.scdtm.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 26, 2023 11:43AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network