Paiute Shoshone defenders of the unmarked burial places at the Massacre Site are in urgent need of attorneys as they must now battle Lithium Americas, a foreign corporation, that is digging into the land at Thacker Pass for lithium with permits from Biden and the Interior Department in northern Nevada. Biden calls this "green energy."By Ox Sam CampCensored NewsWe have four days to meet the needs of our request for attorneys that are licensed in the State of Nevada. We need a criminal defense attorney to represent four land and water defenders opposing Thacker Pass lithium mine, to contest ex parte Temporary Protection Orders obtained by Lithium Nevada in Humboldt County, Winnemucca, Nevada.One of the restrained parties is local Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone Matriarch Dorece (Sam) Antonio, a descendant of Ox Sam who survived the 1865 massacre at the site of the lithium mine and for whom Ox Sam Camp is named.Dorece and other Paiute Shoshone elders are defending the sacred site Nipple Rock and the human remains of their massacred ancestors still laying on the ground within the project area of Lithium Nevada.Although we have non-Nevada lawyers' support, we need more Native legal organizations' support and other national and international lawyers who can assist our Ceremonial Land Defense stand, most urgently we need a lawyer licensed in Nevada to file and make appearances on behalf of the four protectors.It is very likely that the exaggerated accusations listed within the four restraining orders will be substantiated and filed onto their record by default if we fail to challenge them. These records could later be used to inflate future charges, and civil actions pressed by Lithium America, and other institutions upholding the corporations' interests.