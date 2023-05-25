Native American Tribes are rising up against the Thacker Pass Lithium MIne in Nevada by Josh Hart

Native American tribes are rising up against the Thacker Pass Lithium MIne. Ox Sam Camp- a Paiute/ Shoshone elder woman led resistance/ prayer camp opposing the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada, has been going for more than 2 weeks now and needs your presence here and support. See oxsamcamp.org

Native Americans and their supporters are rising up against the Thacker Pass Lithium MIne in Nevada. Ox Sam Camp- a Paiute/ Shoshone elder woman led resistance/ prayer camp opposing the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada, has been going for more than 2 weeks now and needs your presence and support. See oxsamcamp.org for more details.



Thacker Pass is the site of an 1865 massacre of native peoples by the US cavalry, so bulldozing it is akin to tearing up a cemetery along with the remains of ancestors. It is very painful for native people and this is one reason why the camp has been established.



Please get the word out about what is going on here. Lithium Nevada is bulldozing baby birds in the nest and old growth sagebrush in the name of “green energy” and supported by the Biden administration. It is a beautiful and biodiverse place here and what is going on is barbaric and nightmarish.



Please come and join us and report to others what is going on here. See pics of mine equipment being blocked and turned back by locals and devastation being inflicted on the landscape.



If you are media, please contact me and I can refer you to the camp's spokesperson. Thank you.

