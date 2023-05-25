The family of Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham murdered by U.S. Border Patrol agents, plans peaceful protests at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters in Why, Arizona, and Tucson on Saturday. "Raymond called for help and, in turn, was shot down at his doorstep," the Mattia family said in a statement just released.

Peaceful protest for all victims of U.S. Border Patrol violence at the Border Patrol Station in Why, Arizona, and at the Border Patrol Headquarters in Tucson, on May 27, 2023STATEMENT FROM MATTIA FAMILYPublished at Censored NewsWe have been trying to find the strength to write this statement. This tragedy is so grievous because it is apparent what had happened. Raymond called for help and, in turn, was shot down at his doorstep. Raymond's rights were violated by the authorities whom we trust to protect our Nation. Improper and unprofessional actions of the agencies involved were witnessed by family members present near the crime scene. Loved ones sat in agony, not knowing of Raymond's condition until they were told that he had passed hours later. Raymond lay in front of his home for seven hours before a coroner from Tucson arrived.In our eyes and hearts, we believe that Raymond was approached with excessive and deadly force that took his life. He was a father, brother, uncle, friend, and an involved community member. Raymond always fought for what was right, and he will continue to fight even after his death. This is not an isolated incident, but it should bring awareness of the oppression our people live through.We want to thank so many of you for your condolences and support. A GoFundMe for defense funds will be available soon. A peaceful gathering to support all victims of the unmonitored violent actions of the Border Patrol and other agencies will be held at The Border Patrol Station in Why, Az, and Tucson on Golf Links Road this Saturday, May 27th, from 10:00am-Noon.-----------------Previous article at Censored News:U.S. Border Patrol Shot Tohono O'odham Ceremonial Person 38 Times in His DoorwayDuring my visits to Ali Jegk as a news reporter ten years ago, I interviewed Raymond Mattia, who was killed by U.S. Border Patrol on Thursday night. Raymond told me that he had evidence that U.S. Border Patrol agents in the area were working with the cartels and were involved in drug running. Mattia had video evidence that disappeared after he made an official report. Mattia's home is a short distance from the border. -- Brenda Norrell, Censored News