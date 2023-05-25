top
Americas East Bay Media Activism & Independent Media

Book Launch: Anarchist Popular Power - Dissident Labor & Armed Struggle in Uruguay '56-76

Date:
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Black Rose Anarchist Federation + AK Press
Email:
Location Details:
Tamarack Collective Bar + Restaurant 1501 Harrison St. Oakland, CA 94612
Join Black Rose Anarchist Federation and AK Press for the launch of Anarchist Popular Power: Dissident Labor and Armed Struggle in Uruguay 1956-76 by author and historian Troy Andreas Araiza Kokinis.

Troy's book examines a piece of critical and understudied Latin American social movement and anarchist history involving the Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU). Militants the FAU were involved shop floor struggles, neighborhood organizing, and armed guerrilla warfare–alongside the Tupamaros–against the US backed dictatorship which took power in Uruguay starting in 1973.

This event will feature readings from the book, a broader contextual discussion about revolutionary social movements in Latin America during the period, and lessons for revolutionaries today.

RSVP on Facebook by clicking this link!

For more information: https://blackrosefed.org/taak-book-launch/
