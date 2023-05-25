Join Black Rose Anarchist Federation and AK Press for the launch ofby author and historian Troy Andreas Araiza Kokinis.

Troy's book examines a piece of critical and understudied Latin American social movement and anarchist history involving the Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU). Militants the FAU were involved shop floor struggles, neighborhood organizing, and armed guerrilla warfare–alongside the Tupamaros–against the US backed dictatorship which took power in Uruguay starting in 1973.

This event will feature readings from the book, a broader contextual discussion about revolutionary social movements in Latin America during the period, and lessons for revolutionaries today.

RSVP on Facebook by clicking this link!