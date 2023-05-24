top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/11/2023
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

San Francisco Summer World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023

sm_sunday_11_june__wnbrsf2023_route_map_ridewithgps.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FRSFNP
Location Details:
“CUPID’S ARROW” Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco California 94105
11 June San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023
Summer “International Classic” & “Woody Miller Memorial Ride”* & AfterParty for the San Francisco California USA World Naked Bike Ride

Bring Your Smiles & Wheels ( bikes, unicycles, trikes, recumbents, ebikes, escooters, skates & skateboards, even Nudist carrying motorcycles or automobiles that can provide marshaling & other assistance ).

The event is always #BareAsYouDare. Come Out & #JoinTheFun including the Ride, AfterParty, A Pedaling Tour/Demonstration around one of the most iconic cities on Earth with Nudist Friendly municipal codes & Our Legions of Nudist Friendly Fans & growing list of Nudist Welcoming Merchants who make the #FREErangeSFnudistEXPERIENCE so special.

Check for updates online here:
twitter.com/SFWNBR
twitter.com/NudeActivism
facebook.com/wnbrsf/

*Woody Miller will be remembered as being an iconic & intrepid WNBRist & Artist & Nudist Activist. Read more about Him on His blog : https://nudewoody.blogspot.com/search?q=Decent+Exposure


For more information: https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 24, 2023 8:02PM
§Sunday 11 June San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023
by FRSFNP
Wed, May 24, 2023 8:02PM
sm_sq_june_2023_sophia_savethedate__wnbrsf2023__frsfne.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
Sunday 11 June San Francisco “International Classic” & “Woody Miller Memorial” World Naked Bike Ride
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§Sunday 11 June San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023
by FRSFNP
Wed, May 24, 2023 8:02PM
sm_sq__wnbrist_woody_miller_memorial_ride.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
Sunday 11 June San Francisco “International Classic” & “Woody Miller Memorial” World Naked Bike Ride
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code