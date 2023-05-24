From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Summer World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023
Date:
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FRSFNP
Location Details:
“CUPID’S ARROW” Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco California 94105
11 June San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023
Summer “International Classic” & “Woody Miller Memorial Ride”* & AfterParty for the San Francisco California USA World Naked Bike Ride
Bring Your Smiles & Wheels ( bikes, unicycles, trikes, recumbents, ebikes, escooters, skates & skateboards, even Nudist carrying motorcycles or automobiles that can provide marshaling & other assistance ).
The event is always #BareAsYouDare. Come Out & #JoinTheFun including the Ride, AfterParty, A Pedaling Tour/Demonstration around one of the most iconic cities on Earth with Nudist Friendly municipal codes & Our Legions of Nudist Friendly Fans & growing list of Nudist Welcoming Merchants who make the #FREErangeSFnudistEXPERIENCE so special.
Check for updates online here:
twitter.com/SFWNBR
twitter.com/NudeActivism
facebook.com/wnbrsf/
*Woody Miller will be remembered as being an iconic & intrepid WNBRist & Artist & Nudist Activist. Read more about Him on His blog : https://nudewoody.blogspot.com/search?q=Decent+Exposure
For more information: https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
