SF Rally To Send Musk And Desantis To MarsRally-Send Off Twitter 1355 Market St San Francisco5/25/23 Thursday 12:00 noon PMJoin The Launch EventUnion buster, racist and Tech Slave Driver Elon Musk is hosting another racist, homophobe, immigrant basher Ron Desatis on the twitter platform to help him become president of the United States. He has used his platform to push racist ideology, immigrant bashing and attacks on LBGQT people.His Florida bills ban abortion after 6 weeks, Ban transition care, push privatization and charters including religious cults in public schools, the death penalty for helping immigrants and labeling them terrorists, concealed carry for machine guns, shielding public records of who is funding him.This is Musk’s dream candidate next to Trump who he supported in the last electionIn Florida, he is attack teachers for teachinng about the history of slavery and firing teachers for fighting for their students and public education. He wants make the schools fundamentalist cult training centers that mold the students to suppoort a fasicst world.NOW Is The Time to Stand Up and Protest Both Musk and Desantis who Musk wants to make president.Send Musk And Desantis To MarsBring Your Art and Launch MaterialTwitter Kick-offThursday 12:00 Noon PM1355 Market St.San FranciscoInitiated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party