San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

SF Rally To Send Musk And Desantis On A Mission To Mars

sm_desatis___musk_mission_to_mars.jpg
original image (1536x1516)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Twitter Headquarters
1355 Market St.
San Francisco, CA
SF Rally To Send Musk And Desantis To Mars
Rally-Send Off Twitter 1355 Market St San Francisco
5/25/23 Thursday 12:00 noon PM
Join The Launch Event

Union buster, racist and Tech Slave Driver Elon Musk is hosting another racist, homophobe, immigrant basher Ron Desatis on the twitter platform to help him become president of the United States. He has used his platform to push racist ideology, immigrant bashing and attacks on LBGQT people.

His Florida bills ban abortion after 6 weeks, Ban transition care, push privatization and charters including religious cults in public schools, the death penalty for helping immigrants and labeling them terrorists, concealed carry for machine guns, shielding public records of who is funding him.

This is Musk’s dream candidate next to Trump who he supported in the last election
In Florida, he is attack teachers for teachinng about the history of slavery and firing teachers for fighting for their students and public education. He wants make the schools fundamentalist cult training centers that mold the students to suppoort a fasicst world.

NOW Is The Time to Stand Up and Protest Both Musk and Desantis who Musk wants to make president.


Send Musk And Desantis To Mars
Bring Your Art and Launch Material
Twitter Kick-off
Thursday 12:00 Noon PM
1355 Market St.
San Francisco

Initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.orog
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 24, 2023 7:43PM
