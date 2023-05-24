Attack on Trans People: A Page in the Fascist Playbook

Date:

Saturday, June 03, 2023

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee

Location Details:

Starry Plaugh Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

also online

Fascism is authoritarianism and class war combined with destruction of social relations within the working class. In order to gain power, fascist movements amplify already-existing prejudices among working-class people, positioning themselves as the defenders of “normal” people against the “others.”



Trans people are currently under attack with both street-level violence and legislation. These attacks, and the propaganda aimed at getting working-class people to support them, are part of the war against the entire working class. The purpose, as ever, is to prevent the growth of workers’ solidarity by driving a wedge between us based on our differences.

We need to be united to fight for our everyday needs and for a better future for all.



This forum will help us put what is happening to trans people into the context of the general conditions in this country and explore ways to fight the growth of fascism in the USA.



Speakers include:

Cassandra Devereaux – transwoman, writes for Fighting Words, the journal of the Communist Workers League

Rosa Astra – organizer in Oakland with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, writes for the socialist feminist magazine Breaking the Chains and Liberation News

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.



We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

For more information email



