In The Evening By The Moonlight

Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Concert/Show

Lorraine Hansberry Theatre

Young Performers Theatre

2 Marina Boulevard

San Francisco, CA 94123

June 15 - July 2, 2023; Previews June 15-16 at 8pm; Opening June 17 at 8pm; Thurs-Sat 8pm; Sat-Sun at 3pm (starting June 24)



We're thrilled to present the World Premiere of IN THE EVENING BY THE MOONLIGHT, a new play uplifting the revolutionary playwright behind our company's name. Set in her Waverly Place flat in New York, legendary writer Lorraine Hansberry shares a rowdy, scotch-filled evening debating, confronting fears, and celebrating the hope of revolution with the incomparable musician Nina Simone and the prolific writer James Baldwin.



Based on biographies, interviews, documentaries, FBI records, and the Lorraine Hansberry and James Baldwin archives housed at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, IN THE EVENING BY THE MOONLIGHT reimagines a magical moment in the life of Hansberry at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.



"At a time when books, art, culture, and Black history are being banned or altered, bringing forth this piece with co-creator Margo Hall about Lorraine Hansberry and her two close friends Nina Simone and James (Jimmy) Baldwin, feels intensely urgent," says writer/performer Traci Tolmaire. "Not only as a theatrical piece but as a glimpse into their humanity and friendship."



$20-$50.