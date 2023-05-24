top
San Francisco Labor & Workers Media Activism & Independent Media

SF Chronicle PMWG Workers Demand Justice & Living Wages In Protest

by Labor Video Project
Wed, May 24, 2023 8:48AM
Dozens of San Francisco Chronicle workers rallied at 12 noon on May 23 2023 to demand better wages and benefits. Many of the younger workers are forced to leave because of their income and the housing crisis.
cwa_pmwg_sf_chron_picket5_23_23.jpg
Dozens of San Francisco News Guild PMWG workers rallied on 5/23/23 and marched for a contract and living wages. Despite massive profits the Hearst corporation refuses to pay wages that keep senior journalists at the paper.

Younger workers talked about their concerns and also why they support unions as a vehicle to defend their conditions.

Additional Media:

San Francisco Chronicle writers walk off the job in ‘lunch-out’
https://missionlocal.org/2023/05/san-francisco-chronicle-writers-walk-off-the-job-in-lunch-out/

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://youtu.be/_0Ps-vxaaSw

The 150th Anniversary Of The San Francisco Chronicle, Class Struggle And Labor
https://youtu.be/wI_uUAnvW80

Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News CWA Newspaper Guild Workers Rally For A Fair Contract
https://youtu.be/1b4N1ma4gXk

For more information:
Pacific Media Workers Guild
https://mediaworkers.org

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Production of The Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VQfZqT-xW10
