Free Palestine!

Date:

Friday, May 26, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

WUFJEP

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate

456 Montgomery

San Francisco

Join WUFJEP (Workers United for Justice, Equality & Peace) on the sidewalk in front of the Israeli Consulate with signs, flags, banners and chalking to demand an end to the horror inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.



FREE PALESTINE

BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL

BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT

THERE ARE NO “CHOSEN PEOPLE”