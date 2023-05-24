From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine!
Date:
Friday, May 26, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
WUFJEP
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate
456 Montgomery
San Francisco
456 Montgomery
San Francisco
Join WUFJEP (Workers United for Justice, Equality & Peace) on the sidewalk in front of the Israeli Consulate with signs, flags, banners and chalking to demand an end to the horror inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.
FREE PALESTINE
BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL
BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT
THERE ARE NO “CHOSEN PEOPLE”
FREE PALESTINE
BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL
BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT
THERE ARE NO “CHOSEN PEOPLE”
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 24, 2023 8:36AM
