Animal Activists to Protest Santa Maria Elks Club Rodeo

Date:

Thursday, June 01, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Peggy Koteen

Email:

Phone:

805.441.5897

Location Details:

Elks Unocal Event Center

4040 US-101

Santa Maria, CA 93455

Animal advocates from Animal Emancipation will hold a peaceful protest at the Santa Maria Elks Club Rodeo on Thursday, June 1, at 6PM. They will gather at the driveway entrance to gate #3 at the Unocal Events Center.



The demonstration will call the public’s attention to the inherent cruelty of rodeos, which are inherently violent events that injure and at times kill the animals that are forced to perform.



We welcome compassionate members of society to join us at this peaceful demonstration against the rodeo. For more information, call 805.441.5897