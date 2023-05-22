From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Animal Activists to Protest Santa Maria Elks Club Rodeo
Date:
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Peggy Koteen
Email:
Phone:
805.441.5897
Location Details:
Elks Unocal Event Center
4040 US-101
Santa Maria, CA 93455
4040 US-101
Santa Maria, CA 93455
Animal advocates from Animal Emancipation will hold a peaceful protest at the Santa Maria Elks Club Rodeo on Thursday, June 1, at 6PM. They will gather at the driveway entrance to gate #3 at the Unocal Events Center.
The demonstration will call the public’s attention to the inherent cruelty of rodeos, which are inherently violent events that injure and at times kill the animals that are forced to perform.
We welcome compassionate members of society to join us at this peaceful demonstration against the rodeo. For more information, call 805.441.5897
The demonstration will call the public’s attention to the inherent cruelty of rodeos, which are inherently violent events that injure and at times kill the animals that are forced to perform.
We welcome compassionate members of society to join us at this peaceful demonstration against the rodeo. For more information, call 805.441.5897
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1738357693...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 22, 2023 8:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network