Education lawyer and whistleblower Kathleen Carroll talks about the role of billionaire owner Reed Hastings in privatization education through charters and the introduction of testing, software and co-locations in schools throughout California and the country. She also talks about the collaboration of the AFT and NEA in pushing testing and charters in California through Proposition 39.

The role of AI and technology has been a key aspect in the drive to privatize public education through privately run charters set up by tech billionaires and funded by tax dollars.The rise of software for testing and education is a multi-billion dollar enterprise and inCalifornia the billionaire tech barons have played a central role in organizing and funding the charter industry and driving their "education agenda" through the California legislature and US Congress.A key player in this attack on public education for profits is billionaire Reed Hastings who is the founder and major stockholder of the company Netflix which is now battling the Writers Guild of America West to introduce AI into the industry without any regulation which could threaten the future of the workers and the survival of the industry for working people.Kathleen Carroll was a lawyer at the California Commission On Teacher Credentialing who discovered a major backlog in processing credentials. She began to raise this to the commission managers and was retaliated against along with another worker at the agency. She was terminated along with another worker and began a long struggle for a state audit and for legal fight to get compensation.The State spent millions of dollars fighting her and she began to see the massive corrupt take-over of the education system by these billionaires who had captured not only the commission but the state Board of Education.Democrats along with Republicans she discovered were representing the agenda of Reed Hastings, Eli Broad, Bill Gates, the Fisher family and Mark Zuckerberg.In this interview, she reports on how this take-over took place the the role of corporate funded "non-profits" to push this privatization and corporate agenda.Carroll also discussed the role of the AFT and NEA leadership in collaborating with the tech billionaires in allowing charters, testing and co-locations in California Proposition 39 which both the CTA and CFT supported in California.This interview was done on 5/19/23.