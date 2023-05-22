top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

The War On Public Education, Tech & The Writers Guild West With Education Lawyer Kathleen

by Labor Video Project
Mon, May 22, 2023 11:23AM
Education lawyer and whistleblower Kathleen Carroll talks about the role of billionaire owner Reed Hastings in privatization education through charters and the introduction of testing, software and co-locations in schools throughout California and the country. She also talks about the collaboration of the AFT and NEA in pushing testing and charters in California through Proposition 39.
sm_hastings_reed_ed_charter_school_cheerleaders_900_x_506_px_article_image.jpg
original image (900x507)
The role of AI and technology has been a key aspect in the drive to privatize public education through privately run charters set up by tech billionaires and funded by tax dollars.
The rise of software for testing and education is a multi-billion dollar enterprise and in
California the billionaire tech barons have played a central role in organizing and funding the charter industry and driving their "education agenda" through the California legislature and US Congress.
A key player in this attack on public education for profits is billionaire Reed Hastings who is the founder and major stockholder of the company Netflix which is now battling the Writers Guild of America West to introduce AI into the industry without any regulation which could threaten the future of the workers and the survival of the industry for working people.
Kathleen Carroll was a lawyer at the California Commission On Teacher Credentialing who discovered a major backlog in processing credentials. She began to raise this to the commission managers and was retaliated against along with another worker at the agency. She was terminated along with another worker and began a long struggle for a state audit and for legal fight to get compensation.
The State spent millions of dollars fighting her and she began to see the massive corrupt take-over of the education system by these billionaires who had captured not only the commission but the state Board of Education.
Democrats along with Republicans she discovered were representing the agenda of Reed Hastings, Eli Broad, Bill Gates, the Fisher family and Mark Zuckerberg.
In this interview, she reports on how this take-over took place the the role of corporate funded "non-profits" to push this privatization and corporate agenda.
Carroll also discussed the role of the AFT and NEA leadership in collaborating with the tech billionaires in allowing charters, testing and co-locations in California Proposition 39 which both the CTA and CFT supported in California.
This interview was done on 5/19/23.

Additional Media:
Web Of Corruption-The CTC, Gates Foundation, West Ed, Destroying Public Teachers & Public Education
https://youtu.be/ic2ehvnykt0

The CA Charter Repeal Initiative & Public Education With Lawyer Kathy Carroll
https://youtu.be/IL-HF-jDnq4

Who Is Behind The Privatization Of Education:Gates, Broad, KIPP, Pearson, WestEd & The Gulen Schools
https://youtu.be/JAeRbh1KVkg

AFT President Weingarten's Charter School In New York City
https://www.uppublicschools.org/about#WhoWeAre

UFT accused of hypocrisy after national union boss Randi Weingarten’s charter school gets NYC space
https://nypost.com/2023/04/23/uft-opposes-charter-schools-except-for-boss-randi-weingartens/

Charter school network CEO slams teachers union as hypocrite for silence about Randi Weingarten's latest moveThe NYC Dept. of Education voted 22-0 to expand space for a charter school co-founded by national teachers union official Randi Weingarten
https://www.foxnews.com/media/success-academy-ceo-speaks-out-against-uft-for-being-silent-about-randi-weingartens-charter-school-expansion

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
§Billionaires Pushing Privatization & Tech In Education
by Labor Video Project
Mon, May 22, 2023 11:23AM
sm_education_billionair_charter_privatizers_tom-u-billionaires-better-1024x434.jpg
original image (1024x434)
The billionaires have been pushing privatization of education through charters and the introduction of testing and education software in charters and the public schools
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
§AFT President Won Eli Broad Prize For Supporting Charters and Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Mon, May 22, 2023 11:23AM
weingarten_broad_eli_uft_weingarten_wins_the_broad_prize.jpg
AFT President Randi Weingarten won the Broad prize for pushing running a Green Dot charter in New York and pushing testing and privatization throughout the country.
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
§Gates Was A Key Note Speaker at AFT 2010 Convention To Push Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Mon, May 22, 2023 11:23AM
weingarter__gates_randi_aft_pres_invited_union_buster_privatizer_gates_to_2010_convention.jpg
AFT president Randi Weingarten had Bill Gates as a keynote speaker at the AFT 2010 convention to push charters, testing and his corporate agenda in public education. She was also taking money from his foundations to push testing in the schools.
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
§Reed Hastings On Disrupting Education
by Labor Video Project
Mon, May 22, 2023 11:23AM
sm_hastings_education_disrupter_quote_1.jpg
original image (1298x651)
The billionaire privatizers like Reed Hastings want to "disrupt" public education so they can bring in charters, their software and destroy public education.
https://youtu.be/HYYCqNFVdBU
