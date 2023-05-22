top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California East Bay U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

To: President Joe Biden: Use the 14th Amendment for debt ceiling crisis

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Mon, May 22, 2023 2:15AM
Photo of Lynda Carson in front of the Oakland City Council years ago advocating for tenant's rights.
sm_carson.jpg
original image (1050x862)
An email sent to President Joe Biden earlier.

-Lynda Carson

>>>>>>>>

To: President Joe Biden: Use the 14th Amendment for debt ceiling crisis

From: Lynda Carson
Oakland, CA


May 21, 2023, 10:25 PM (3 hours ago)

To: President Joe Biden
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Washington, D.C.
comments [at] whitehouse.gov

From: Lynda Carson
Oakland, CA

Dear Mr. President

The fascist right-wing Freedom Caucus and the Republicans picked this fight with our nation over the debt ceiling limits.

I strongly urge you to fight to win, and use the 14th Amendment to override the GOP's efforts to sabotage our nation's federal domestic programs, because they want to make permanent the 2017 Trump extreme tax cuts for the rich.

You can do this Mr. President. If this ends up in the courts, there's nothing new in that, and it will show that you are a fighter, and willing to stand up for the people of this great nation.

We have a housing crisis as is in the Bay Area, and if the fascist GOP have it their way, thousands will face homelessness and become unhoused so the rich can enjoy their Trump tax cuts in perpetuity.

I hope others follow suit, and will contact you to urge you to do the same thing that I am urging you to do.

Use the 14th Amendment, and fight back against the weasels attacking our government. I urge you to fight to win, dear sir...

Sincerely,

-Lynda Carson
Oakland, CA

Proposed HUD budget cuts threatens 430,000 Section 8 tenants with eviction

By Lynda Carson - Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Click below for the full story…

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/04/21/18855568.php

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code