Photo of Lynda Carson in front of the Oakland City Council years ago advocating for tenant's rights.

An email sent to President Joe Biden earlier.-Lynda Carson>>>>>>>>To: President Joe Biden: Use the 14th Amendment for debt ceiling crisisFrom: Lynda CarsonOakland, CAMay 21, 2023, 10:25 PM (3 hours ago)To: President Joe BidenThe White House1600 Pennsylvania AvenueWashington, D.C.From: Lynda CarsonOakland, CADear Mr. PresidentThe fascist right-wing Freedom Caucus and the Republicans picked this fight with our nation over the debt ceiling limits.I strongly urge you to fight to win, and use the 14th Amendment to override the GOP's efforts to sabotage our nation's federal domestic programs, because they want to make permanent the 2017 Trump extreme tax cuts for the rich.You can do this Mr. President. If this ends up in the courts, there's nothing new in that, and it will show that you are a fighter, and willing to stand up for the people of this great nation.We have a housing crisis as is in the Bay Area, and if the fascist GOP have it their way, thousands will face homelessness and become unhoused so the rich can enjoy their Trump tax cuts in perpetuity.I hope others follow suit, and will contact you to urge you to do the same thing that I am urging you to do.Use the 14th Amendment, and fight back against the weasels attacking our government. I urge you to fight to win, dear sir...Sincerely,-Lynda CarsonOakland, CAProposed HUD budget cuts threatens 430,000 Section 8 tenants with evictionBy Lynda Carson - Friday, Apr 21, 2023Click below for the full story…>>>>>>>>>>>>